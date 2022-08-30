HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — Lady Gaga’s “The Chromatica Ball” made its stop at Hersheypark Stadium on Aug. 28, and became the highest grossing show in Hersheypark Stadium history.

Hersheypark Stadium’s previous highest-grossing record was held by The Rolling Stones in 2005.

Additionally, Lady Gaga’s Aug. 19 stop for The Chomatica Ball broke Fenway Park’s attendance record for a show with over 37,200 people.

The Chomatica Ball made stops in Germany, Paris, London, Toronto, New York, Chicago, Boston, Tokyo, and more.

For more information about Lady Gaga’s tour, visit www.ladygaga.com.

The tour will end on Sept. 17 in Miami, Florida.