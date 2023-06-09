A new political push could bring whole milk back to school lunches.

Lawmakers are debating a bill that would change the current school nutrition rules. Currently, schools can only serve low-fat or fat-free milk.

Whole milk was taken out of schools because of concerns about its higher fat content, but a bipartisan bill would bring whole milk back to ensure that kids are getting access to a nutritious, healthy choice.

“We’ve really ruined an entire generation of milk drinkers, and we really cheated them out of access to the most nutritional beverage,” said Rep. Glenn Thompson, (R) Pennsylvania.

“We’re not mandating that all kids have to drink whole milk. We’re simply removing the prohibition,” said Rep. Abigail Spanberger, (D) Virginia.

The Whole Milk Bill passed the committee and is now headed to the House.