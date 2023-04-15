ANCHORAGE, ALASKA (WTAJ) — The leader of a 10-state drug ring that bled into Pennsylvania from Alaska has been sentenced in federal court.

Mexican national Rene Alejandro Pompa-Villa was sentenced to 14 years imprisonment followed by five years of supervised release for his role as the head of a drug trafficking organization that spanned multiple states.

Judge Ralph Beistline of the U.S. District Court for the District of Alaska also sentenced a lower-level cohort to seven years in prison on April 12, 2023.

According to court documents, Pompa-Villa pleaded guilty to continuing criminal enterprise and money laundering conspiracy for his role in a drug trafficking and distribution enterprise that stretched from Alaska to Arizona, California, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Mexico, New York, Ohio and Pennsylvania.

From 2016 through October 2020, Pompa-Villa, the leader of the organization, regularly mailed large amounts of drugs to distributors throughout the country, including mailing parcels to drug dealers in Anchorage, and deposited hundreds of thousands of dollars of drug proceeds into various bank accounts, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

During the nearly three-year investigation, law enforcement officers seized about six kilograms of heroin, four kilograms of methamphetamine and four kilograms of fentanyl sent through the mail.

The Alaska drug distributor, Kyle Redpath, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute controlled substances for receiving drugs through the mail from the drug trafficking organization. Redpath also deposited thousands of dollars into bank accounts owned by the organization.

The continuing criminal enterprise statute that Pompa-Villa was convicted of violating applies to high-level leaders of large and organized criminal organizations.

Pompa-Villa and Redpath were indicted in April 2021 along with 8 other members of the enterprise located in Anchorage, San Diego, and Tucson.

Dustin Noonan was sentenced to 21 years imprisonment on March 23.

Tyler Landroche was sentenced to 70 months imprisonment on February 23.

Kimberly Renee Mackey was sentenced to 48 months imprisonment on February 22.

Jessica Twigg was sentenced to time served on May 16, 2022.

Carlos Camacho, Christopher Pompa-Villa, and Heydimar Marrero are awaiting sentencing. Victor Pompa-Villa remains at large.

“Today’s sentence disrupts a continuing criminal enterprise that spanned coast-to-coast and border-to-border,” said U.S. Attorney S. Lane Tucker. “The United States Attorney’s Office, in concert with our law enforcement partners, will continue to aggressively prosecute and seek justice against traffickers of fentanyl and other illegal drugs that are poisoning our communities.”

Assistant U.S. Attorneys Christopher D. Schroeder and Karen Vandergaw prosecuted the case.