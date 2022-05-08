UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) – The Nittany Lion Shrine, Old Main and Hintz Family Alumni Center were vandalized sometime overnight into Sunday morning.

During the night, vandals broke an ear and splashed red paint on the Nittany Lion Shrine. The site is fenced off and police are investigating according to a statement released from the university.

Vandalism at the Nittany Lion Shrine, Penn State University

vandalism at Old Main, Penn State University

vandalism at Old Main, Penn State University

Red paint was also used to graffiti Old Main and the Hintz Family Alumni Center.

The incidents all took place over a busy weekend with students graduating and going to these landmarks for photos.

The University is asking anyone with information to contact University Police at 914-863-111 or submit a tip online