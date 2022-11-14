(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board will have several bottles of rare whiskeys available to purchase through two upcoming lotteries.

Residents and licensees have until 5 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 18, to opt into two drawings. In total, 1,590 bottles of rare whiskeys will be up for grabs, including 1,440 Van Winkle products.

Van Winkle whiskey is among the most sought after in the world, according a PLCB announcement.

Each winner will be allowed to purchase only one bottle. Participants can opt into both drawings, but if they are selected to purchase a bottle in a drawing, they are removed from subsequent Van Winkle drawings.

According to the announcement, the Van Winkle bottles include:

Pappy Van Winkle’s Family Reserve Straight Bourbon 23 Year Old 95 Proof, $399.99 each – 27 bottles for individual consumers, nine bottles for licensees

Van Winkle Family Reserve Straight Rye Whiskey 13 Year Old, $159.99 each – 52 bottles for individual consumers, 17 bottles for licensees

Pappy Van Winkle’s Family Reserve Straight Bourbon 20 Year Old 90 Proof, $249.99 each – 81 bottles for individual consumers, 27 bottles for licensees

Pappy Van Winkle’s Family Reserve Straight Bourbon 15 Year Old 107 Proof, $149.99 each – 86 bottles for individual consumers, 28 bottles for licensees

Old Rip Van Winkle Handmade Straight Bourbon 10 Year Old 107 Proof, $89.99 each – 237 bottles for individual consumers, 78 bottles for licensees

Van Winkle Special Reserve Straight Bourbon 12 Year Old 90 Proof, $99.99 each – 599 bottles for individual consumers, 199 bottles for licensees

An additional lottery will be held for bottles of Old Forester Birthday Straight Bourbon 2022 ($159.99 each – 90 bottles for individual consumers, 60 bottles for licensees). This can be purchased in addition to the Van Winkle bottle if a participant is selected in both lotteries.

Lottery winners are not legally allowed to re-sell the bottles. Store delivery of the products is required, and participants are required to select a store for delivery. Each participant also must have an active account with FWGS.com with up-to-date billing information on file.

To opt into the lottery, go to the Limited Release Lottery web page.