Governor Tom Wolf is reminding low-income Pennsylvanians to enroll in the Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP) to help reduce the cost of internet service.

In a release on Wednesday, Gov. Wolf stated how the program will give residents the opportunity to help close the digital divide so everyone in the commonwealth can have internet service.

“The need for reliable, at-home internet service is essential and this program aids more households in accessing the online resources they need for work, school and health care. I urge all eligible Pennsylvanians to apply for this program today,” said Gov. Wolf.

The ACP, administered through the Federal Communication Commission (FCC) and local internet providers, expands broadband access and helps economically vulnerable families save money.

The program provides qualifying low-income households with a discount of up to $30 per month on internet bills as well as a one-time $100 discount towards the purchase of electronic devices from participating providers.

“More than two million households in Pennsylvania are eligible but only 24%, approximately 490,000, are currently enrolled in the program,” said Acting Secretary Neil Weaver, Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED).

According to the release, a household must meet at least one of the following to qualify for the ACP:

Income at or below 200 percent of federal poverty guidelines. Examples: for single member households this amount is $27,180 and for a family of four this amount is $55,500.

Participation in one of several federal assistance programs such as SNAP, Medicaid, or SSI.

Recipient of a Pell grant in the current calendar year.

Meets the eligibility criteria for a participating provider’s existing low-income program.

Interested individuals must complete the following two steps to receive ACP benefits:

Visit AffordableConnectivity.gov to apply or print out and mail-in a completed application.

Once an application is approved, individuals must contact their preferred participating internet provider to select a plan and have the discount applied to their bill. Note: some internet providers might also require individuals to complete an application as well.

The ACP is limited to one monthly service discount and one device discount per household.

To learn more about eligibility and how to apply for the ACP, more information can be found on the DCED website along with a fact sheet about the program.