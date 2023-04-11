(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — On Tuesday, Pennsylvania Acting Insurance Commissioner Michael Humphreys and Labor & Industry Acting Secretary Nancy Walker announced the approval of a loss-cost filing, including a 3.33% reduction in loss costs.

Loss costs are a component in determining workers’ comp insurance rates paid by businesses, and this reduction should lead to lower premiums for many Pennsylvania businesses.

“Under Governor Shapiro’s leadership, we are working to maintain a healthy and competitive workers’ compensation insurance market, which will help keep costs down for Pennsylvania businesses,” said Humphreys. “More companies are offering workers’ compensation coverage in the commonwealth, and employers have more options for this vital insurance. This latest filing follows several years of reductions, further helping business owners create good-paying jobs in Pennsylvania.”

Approximately 360 insurance companies offer workers’ compensation insurance coverage in the state, according to a release. The loss-cost filing premium savings for an individual employer will vary based on the employer’s risk classification, claims experience and other factors. Humphreys noted that not all employers will see a decrease in premiums from this reduction.

Acting Department of Labor & Industry Secretary Nancy Walker explained that seven straight years of loss-cost reductions have benefitted Pennsylvania businesses and workers through increased safety efforts and injury reductions. Walker said certified workplace safety committees, overseen by her department, are key for both cost reduction and increased safety awareness.

“Workplace safety committees bring together employers and employees for the shared goal of improving workplace health and safety of all,” Walker said. “These committees are so effective at reducing costs that an additional five percent discount on workers’ comp insurance premiums is granted to the companies that certify their committees.”

More information is available online.