Ignoring the signs of a stroke is a common yet sometimes fatal mistake.

Like many busy people, Lt. Governor John Fetterman wasn’t going to let not feeling well stop his campaign. Until his wife got involved.

“Hey everybody it’s John and Gesele. We had a little bump on the campaign trail. On Friday I just wasn’t feeling very well. I needed to get checked out so I wasn’t. I made you get checked out. I made you get checked out because I was right as always,” said John and Gesele Fetterman.

The Fetterman’s were lucky. The quick reaction let doctors clear the blood clot.

The prognosis for a full recovery is good.

Not all of the 800,000 stroke victims in America are so lucky.

“Ignoring the symptoms is definitely a factor that can contribute to more serious consequences down the road,” said Orestis Pappas, Saint Vincent Hospital.

As for the politics, onlookers believe that the fairly quick resolution will not cut into what has become a sizable lead for the Democratic frontrunner for U.S. Senate.

“We’re on the eve of the Primary Election and the latest poll has Fetterman ahead of his nearest competitor by more than 30 points,” said Joe Morris, Political Analysis.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists

But it may well be that even a primary win won’t be the best news that the Fetterman’s get this week.