PLAINS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police announced the arrest of a man that allegedly started a fire that forced guests to evacuate a hotel.

On May 11, at 12:12 p.m., the Plains Township Fire Department was called to the Mohegan Pennsylvania Casino Hotel for a reported structure fire.

According to police, officers made contact with a man on the fifth floor who was visibly distressed and later identified as 36-year-old Joseph William Bone III.

Investigators said Bone told them he was “nervous,” and that he “lit a cigarette and it fell on the bed.”

After escorting Bone out of the building, crews said they spoke with employees of the hotel who said they ran into the room to put out the fire with a fire extinguisher once the smoke alarm went off. When employees walked into the room, they said they saw the fire and a man who was saying, “I’m sorry, I’m sorry.”

Officers said the employees called for security and maintenance to assist.

Bone was transported to a nearby hospital and received treatment for minor burns and mental health.

A Pennsylvania State Police Fire Marshal conducted an investigation and determined the fire was intentionally set with an open flame to flammable material.

On May 17, Bone was arraigned and Magisterial District Judge Joseph D. Spanguolo Jr. set a cash bail of $100,000.

Bone is facing four felony charges relating to the incident, such as arson with danger of death or bodily injury, reckless endangerment of inhabited buildings, and reckless burning or exploding.

Bone was unable to post bail and is currently being held at the Luzerne County Prison.