PINE GROVE TOWNSHIP, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police in Jonestown have found 36-year-old Jeremy Hunter who has warrants in two states.

Hunter is now in custody by Pennsylvania State Police.

Hunter has full extradition warrants out of Georgia and Alabama and was last seen by PSP Jonestown Thursday around 7:00 p.m. on Interstate 81 in Pine Grove Township.

State police say Hunter ran out of gas on I-81 North and ran over the barrier into the woods in the area of Oak Grove Road with no shoes on.

Troopers also tell 28/22 News that his girlfriend was with him but was she taken to the hospital. There are no reported injuries at this time.