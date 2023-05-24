ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — If you could have one superpower, what would it be?

It’s a question that puzzles many people nowadays. There are so many powers to choose from — what feels like an infinite number of heroes you could want to want to be like. No matter the answer, it’s most likely someone from Marvel or DC.

Marvel or DC. Another war that rages on for comic book and superhero movie fans. Although, a new study from Dish looks to answer that question by revealing the most popular brand and hero in each state.

Captain America is one of the all-time Marvel greats, and his action figures have been popular for decades. Recent changes in his on-screen character have guaranteed his popularity for years to come.

To no surprise, Captain America is Pennsylvania’s favorite Superhero. The All-American boy from the Bronx who got to punch Hitler and fight Thanos ranks number 1 in the Commonwealth. Marvel and the MCU are also the preferred comic company of Pennsylvania fans.

(Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)

Captain America (Steve Rogers) was a wanna-be soldier in World War II who was rejected for his small, “98-pound weakling” size, according to Marvel. He then became a willing subject to testing with a “Super Serum” that Tony Stark’s (Iron Man) father helped create. Enhancing his size, strength, and literally everything else about him, he became the super soldier — and super hunk — that everyone loved.

“Cap” was played by Matt Salinger in a 1990 live-action film simply titled “Captain America.” Chris Evans, who played The Human Torch in the 2000’s version of Fantastic Four, was tapped to take on the role starting with “Captain America: The First Avenger” in 2011 and handing over the iconic shield after 7 movies to Anthony Mackie (Falcon).

America’s favorite hero (maybe that’s “anti-hero”) is Deadpool — leading the way as the favorite of 13 states. The Merc with the Mouth is currently working on his third feature film all about himself.