CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Despite Governor Tom Wolf’s efforts to steer extra funding to Penn State University, the school announced a tuition hike last week.

While Penn State is technically categorized as a non-preferred school along with Temple University, University of Pittsburgh, and Lincoln University, it was flat-funded in the most recent budget, which means they got the same amount as money as last year.

Governor Wolf, however, was able to steer an additional $40 million of Federal Rescue Plan dollars to those schools to help with inflation. Despite the five percent increase in funding, Penn State is still raising tuition by five percent for the students.

Republican Gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano sent Penn State a letter asking that they freeze tuition given the state’s contributions and the pain that families are feeling.

abc27’s Dennis Owens spoke with Governor Wolf on Tuesday, July 26, and asked him about the Mastriano letter and the tuition increase. It may not surprise many that he does not support Mastriano’s speech.

“I would prefer to let the universities and colleges all around the Commonwealth make their own decision on that” Gov. Wolf said. “In terms of raising the tuition, I’m sorry they’re doing that. I think everybody’s dealing with the impact of inflation here and how do we make sure we’re keeping up with the expenses they’re facing and families are facing.”

The school’s general appropriations from the state are $242 million, which it has been for the past three years. They also approved an across-the-board salary increase of two and a half percent.

