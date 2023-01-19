(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A McKean County man has been sentenced in federal court for impersonating a United States Marshal.

Ernest Lathrop, Sr., 60, of Smethport, Pennsylvania, pleaded guilty and was sentenced in federal court on Jan. 19 for possessing a fake United States Marshal badge and impersonating a Deputy United States Marshal, according to the Department of Justice U.S. Attorney’s Office Western District of Pennsylvania.

Lathrop was sentenced to 6 months of probation.

The United States Marshal’s Service and the Pennsylvania State Police led the investigation.