McKean County (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A driver was charged after hitting multiple mailboxes, a flagpole, then a building last week.

A Pennsylvania State Police report states on Friday, August 4 at 1 p.m., PSP Lewis Run responded to a one-car accident on Route 46, west of Holly Drive, in Keating Township, McKean County.

The driver of a Chevrolet Cavalier reportedly lost control for unknown reasons and traveled off the road, hitting a cluster of mailboxes. The cavalier then swerved back onto the road, hitting a flagpole then the coroner of a building.

The car came to rest next to the building on the right side of the road.

Both the driver, an 18-year-old Bradford woman, and the passenger, a 22-year-old Smethport man, were taken to the hospital for suspected minor injuries.

The police report states the driver will be charged.

Phoenix EMS and Rew VFD assisted state police at the scene.