(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A Kane resident has died after a recent ATV accident in McKean County.

According to a Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) – Lewis Run report, the crash happened at about 2:47 a.m. on April 4 when the driver of an all-terrain vehicle (ATV) traveling south on Township Highway 301 lost control and struck an embankment near Forest Road 133.

The ATV rolled several times and stopped — about 67 feet from the initial impact point.

When crews arrived on the scene, the driver, identified as James Greville III, 39, was pronounced dead by McKean County Coroner Michael Cahill.

Kane Fire Department, EmergyCare Ambulance, Flickerwood Towing and the McKean County Coroner’s Office assisted on the scene.