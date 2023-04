An investigation is underway after a woman was found dead near a wildfire in McKean County on April 10.

The Pennsylvania State Police reports that the Mount Jewett Volunteer Fire Department discovered the victim outside the residence near the fire.

The victim was 81-year-old Josephine Pavlock, of Kane, Pa. This happened on Campbelltown Road in Sergeant Township.

At this time, the death is believed to be accidental.