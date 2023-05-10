(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) – A UTV crash in McKean County sent one to the hospital by life-flight on Sunday.

According to a police report, the accident happened at 12:39 a.m. on May 7 when a 44-year-old Chambersburg, Pa. man was driving north in a Polaris Ranger Utility Task Vehicle (UTV) with a 44-year-old passenger, also from Chambersburg, along Bloomster Hollow in Sergeant Township.

The driver reportedly lost control of the UTV, causing it to skid sideways and roll over onto the driver’s side. Both the driver and passenger were ejected from the vehicle, which ended up landing on the driver.

The report states the driver suffered suspected serious injuries and was air-lifted by Mercy Flight for treatment.

The Clermont Fire Department, Hamlin Township Fire Department, Mount Jewett Ambulance and EmergyCare Ambulance assisted on the scene.