McKean Co., Pa. (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — An elderly Pennsylvania man is dead after a fire broke out and engulfed his home in McKean County.

According to Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) in Lewis Run, troopers along with numerous emergency crews were called out to a structure fire on Randall Ave. in Hamlin Twp. on Jan. 9 just after 11 a.m.

Six different fire crews had to be called to the scene and battled the fire for several hours before finally extinguishing it.

Once the fire was out, investigators recovered the remains of an 87-year-old Hazel Hurst, PA man from the structure and investigators are still looking into how the fire started.

PSP was assisted on the scene by members of the PSP Fire Marshall Unit, PSP Forensic Services, Hamil Twp. Fire Department, Mount Jewett Fire Department, Kane Fire Department, Norwich Twp. Fire Department, Eldred Twp. Fire Department, Mount Jewett Ambulance Service and Emergycare.