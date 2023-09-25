(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A drunk driver allegedly almost struck a child with his car early Friday evening in McKean County.

Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) received reports that a 52-year-old Greenville man was driving erratically around 7 p.m. on Sept. 22 and nearly hit a child in a yard on State Route 6 (N Marvin Street).

Police then said they observed the vehicle almost drive off the road multiple times on State Route 59 (W Main Street). After these incidents, PSP conducted a traffic stop.

The operator of the vehicle was reportedly found to be under the influence of alcohol and was taken into custody. Charges have been filed.

The name of the driver has not yet been released.