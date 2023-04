(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Pennsylvania State Police Lewis Run Station, along with the Port Allegany Fire Department, will be hosting a child passenger safety seat check event in May.

The free child passenger safety seat check event will take place on May 30, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., at the Port Allegany Fire Department — 65 W. Maple St., Port Allegany.

Anyone with questions can call the PSP Lewis Run Station at 814-368-9230.