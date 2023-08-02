McKean County, Pa. (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) —Watch your driving next weekend as a sobriety checkpoint will be up and running.

The Pennsylvania State Police in Lewis Run will be conducting a sobriety checkpoint sometime between August 10-12 in McKean County to deter driving under the influence incidents.

State Police recently held checkpoints over Easter weekend, Mother’s Day weekend, Memorial Day weekend, the first weekend of summer and Fourth of July weekend.

PSP reminds motorists to be smart and safe while on the road and avoid drinking and driving.