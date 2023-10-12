(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Governor Shapiro is visiting Kinzua Bridge State Park on Thursday to highlight state investments in the Pennsylvania wilds.

Governor Josh Shapiro will join Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn, PA Wilds Center CEO Ta Enos, and other outdoor recreation stakeholders to announce new state investments and partnerships to support outdoor places and economic development in the northcentral region.

Watch live in the player below at 12:45 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 12, 2023.

The PA Wilds Center partners with DCNR to protect Pennsylvania’s natural resources, encourage conservation, and grow the economy throughout the region.