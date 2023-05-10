(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Pennsylvania State Police are charging two people in separate incidents for possessing multiple cartons of unstamped cigarettes. This after troopers found more than 100 cartons of unstamped cigarettes during a traffic stop in the same county just last week.

According to a PSP report, on May 6 at 9:23 p.m., troopers reportedly observed a vehicle with a Title 75 violation and pulled the vehicle over on Route 219 in Hamlin Township, McKean County.

During the traffic stop, troopers reportedly found five cartons of unstamped cigarettes. A 41-year-old DuBois, Pennsylvania man will be charged, according to state police.

In a separate incident that same weekend in the same county, state police troopers reportedly observed a vehicle with a Title 75 violation and pulled the vehicle over on May 7 at 12:08 a.m. on Route 219 and Town Line Road in Lafayette Township, McKean County.

During that traffic stop, troopers reportedly found six cartons of unstamped cigarettes. A 47-year-old Saint Marys, Pennsylvania man will be charged, according to state police.

This after state police reportedly found 118 cartons of unstamped cigarettes during a traffic stop on May 4 in McKean County. A 42-year-old DuBois, Pennsylvania woman will be charged in that case.

A state police spokesperson confirmed a Title 75 violation could be related to speeding, following too closely, turn signals, stop signs, or red lights, among many others.

The Pennsylvania Department of Revenue reports Pennsylvanians can have up to one carton of cigarettes without state cigarette tax stamps, but the individual is still responsible for paying Pennsylvania cigarette and use taxes. And depending on the amount of unstamped cartons, individuals could face criminal charges and/or fines.

McKean County is a rural county that shares a border with New York to the north and northeast.