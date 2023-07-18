McKean County, Pa. (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — State Police are investigating an abandoned boat found on private property in McKean County.

A Pennsylvania State Police report states troopers from the Lewis Run Patrol Unit were called out to Barden Brook Road in Ceres Township, McKean County on July 10 at 7 p.m. for reports of scattered rubbish.

The police report states after an investigation into the matter, an unmarked boat was found abandoned on private property. The victim is listed as an unnamed 68-year-old man from Eldred, Pa.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact the Lewis Run Barracks at (814) 368-9230.