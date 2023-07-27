Keating Township, PA (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Two people were sent to the hospital after a car went airborne in McKean County.

This crash happened just before 9:30 a.m. on July 19 as a Toyota Camry was driving south on Kent Hollow Road in Keating Township.

The vehicle was navigating a left-hand curve when the driver reportedly lost control and drove off the shoulder of the road. The car struck an embankment, went airborne and landed on its roof.

Two people were in the car and were transported to a local hospital with unknown injuries.