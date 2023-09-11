McKean County, Pa. (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Two teens are facing charges after leading state police on a car chase with a stolen vehicle over Labor Day weekend.
A Pennsylvania State Police Lewis Run report states troopers attempted to pull over a vehicle for traffic violations on Saturday, Sept. 2 at 1:52 a.m. on Derrick and Bates roads in Foster Township, McKean County, when the driver did not stop and a pursuit began.
State Police troopers were able to stop the vehicle with a rolling roadblock and the teenagers, 15 and 17-year-old boys from Bradford, were taken into custody.
One of the teens also allegedly assaulted a trooper while they were being taken into custody.
An investigation revealed the teens had stolen the vehicle just before being pulled over. The victims are listed as a man from Lewis Run, Pennsylvania and a woman from Salamanca, New York.
State Police report charges have been filed.