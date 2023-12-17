(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com)– Governor Josh Shapiro was joined by other elected leaders and reform advocates including rapper Meek Mill Friday for a ceremonial bill signing of probation reform.

The Governor was joined by Lieutenant Governor Austin Davis, Meek Mill, Co-Chair of the REFORM Alliance Michael Rubin, Speaker Joanna McClinton, Senator Lisa Baker, House Appropriations Chairman Jordan Harris, members of the General Assembly and criminal justice reform advocates to enact criminal justice reform.

The ceremony was held Friday, Dec. 15 for the signing of the bipartisan Comprehensive Probation Reform legislation which ensures probation to help Pennsylvanians re-enter society and get the second chance to succeed Shapiro said they deserve.

“We’re showing that we believe in second chances here in Pennsylvania – and when someone gets a second chance, that should be a real opportunity to start over and succeed,” said Governor Josh Shapiro. “We’re taking commonsense steps to remove unnecessary barriers for Pennsylvanians who want to rebuild their lives and meaningfully contribute to our communities. Because of this bill, more people will get to spend the holidays with their families, more parents will get that job they wanted, and more people will get back on their feet. They’ve served their time, they’ve paid their debt to society – we should do everything we can to help them succeed and thrive.”

Formerly known as SB 838, the new legislation helps to make probation a tool to help people who were incarcerated by requiring mandatory review conferences after two years or 50 percent of the probation sentence, whichever is soon, and felony probation reviews to four years or 50% of the probation sentence, whichever is sooner.

It also instructs judges to have a “presumption against confinement” for minor technical violations so offenders are not sent back to jail unless they commit a “serious” violation, fail to complete court-mandated treatment, or are a threat to public safety.

Minor technical violations include showing up late to an appointment, returning home after curfew, or visiting family out of state without permission.

Award-winning rapper Meek Mill reflected on his experiences with probation, recalling how the public nature of his situation shed light on the issues he and other advocates have been trying to change.

“I can’t explain how much this bill means to me,” said Meek Mill, Co-Chair of REFORM Alliance. “My experience on probation reflected millions of other stories that go unheard. So when the world saw my case and the absurdity of sending people to prison for non-criminal technical violations, it sparked a movement. It’s an honor and a blessing to see this change come to my home state. I am deeply grateful to the lawmakers and advocates for their hard work over many years to get this done. Thank you, truly.”

Earlier that week, Gov. Shapiro signed the Clean Slate legislation into law which automatically clears the criminal records of anyone who receives a pardon.

The Clean Slate law was first introduced in 2018 by Gov. Wolf which made PA the first state to seal criminal records through automation.