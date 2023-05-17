Governor Josh Shapiro is highlighting his proposal to bring mental health services to students across Pennsylvania.

It’s part of his proposed budget, and if approved by the legislature, it would bring $500 million in school funding over the next five years. That funding would be earmarked for mental health counselors and services at schools.

An additional $60 million would be earmarked for mental health funding at the county level on an annual basis.

On Wednesday, Gov. Shapiro discussed the issue during an event at a school in Westmoreland County.

“Young people are crying out for help and it’s on us to deliver for them. Parents know it and I’m the proud father of four children — I see it as a parent. Teachers understand it as well,” said Governor Josh Shapiro. “I heard it from Miss Reese here. She understands it, and that is why we have tried to step up and help this school and this community, and why we need to do more for schools and communities all across Pennsylvania.”

According to a news release from the governor’s office, more than 40% of Pennsylvania students reported symptoms of depression in 2021.