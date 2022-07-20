(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The rebranded national mental health hotline is officially live. People can now call 988 in the event of a suicidal crisis or emotional distress.

The 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline went live on July 16. People can call, text or chat with trained crisis response counselors 24 hours a day, seven days a week at no cost. 988 will connect callers with the same counselors that were available through the 10-digit National Suicide Prevention Lifeline.

On Wednesday, the Wolf Administration highlighted the launch.

“Pennsylvanians now have a new, easier way to connect to behavioral or mental health crisis services – a historic step to increase access to life-saving support when people need it most,” Department of Human Services (DHS) Acting Secretary Meg Snead. “988 can be used by anyone, any time, at no cost, no matter what you are experiencing. Your life matters, so please know that this service is always here to help provide the support that you or your loved ones deserve.”

In 2020, the United States Congress designated the new 988 dialing code to connect callers and texters to Lifeline call centers.

Pennsylvania has 13 crisis call centers that collectively serve the entire state.

With the national launch of 988, these call centers will continue to provide support for those thinking about committing suicide, self-harm, or in the event of any other behavioral or mental health crisis.

“As an OB-GYN physician, I’ve spent my career caring for people, especially during vulnerable times of their lives like the pregnancy and post-partum periods. Providing mental and emotional health assistance is just as important as taking care of a person’s physical health. I have seen firsthand how individuals and families can benefit when they receive help to address their mental and behavioral health needs. The new 988 number will make help that much easier to reach for any Pennsylvanian who is in crisis or who needs help for a loved one,” said Department of Health Acting Secretary Dr. Denise Johnson.

The majority of calls will be triaged and de-escalated without deploying in-person services, however the 988 counselor can dispatch a team to provide on-site support and interventions in areas where mobile crisis mental health teams are available.

They are also able to call police or other emergency services if there is an immediate risk to life or safety.

Visit www.dhs.pa.gov/988 for more information on the hotline.