Mercer County

Skip to content
WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com
Erie
32°
Sign Up
Erie
32°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Please enter a search term.
Primary Menu
News
Breaking News
Local News
Crime
Digital Exclusive
Pennsylvania News
National News
Regional News
Erie’s Remarkable Women for 2023
Erie County
Crawford County
Warren County
Your Local Election HQ
NewsMaker
Entertainment News
Employment News
Opioid Crisis
Your Local Vaccine HQ
Coronavirus
COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic Calendar
NewsNation
Russia and Ukraine Conflict
Border Report Tour
Automotive News
Politics from The Hill
Washington DC Bureau
BestReviews
Press Releases
TV Schedule
Alexa
Weather
Closings And Delays
7-Day Forecast
Weather Alerts
WxCAM Network
Weather in Your Neighborhood
2022 Winter Weather Special
Weather Headlines
Weather Academy
Picture Perfect Weather
Digital Exclusive Weather Forecast
Interactive Radar
Lake Forecasts
Sports
Local Sports
Local HS Sports News
National Sports
Black & Gold Today
Nittany Nation
Athlete of the Week
Friday Night Lights
High School Football
Play of the Night
Team of the Week
Erie Otters
Erie SeaWolves
Buffalo Bills
NFL Cleveland
NFL Pittsburgh
NFL on FOX
Top Stories
Mercyhurst Prep girls basketball team of the week …
Video
Top Stories
Mercyhurst men’s basketball drops NCAA round of 32 …
Video
Latest PIAA state basketball playoff matchups, dates, …
Video
Full 11 pm sportscast Saturday (3-11-23)
Video
PIAA state basketball playoffs Saturday (3-11-23)
Video
On Our Air
Be a Tourist
Birthdays
Blood Watch
Shark Tank Casting Call
Day at the Beach
Golden Apple Awards
Health Reports
iRock Fitness Motivation Monday
Jet Pet
Loving Giving Local
Tech Talk
What’s Cooking
Wild Stuff
Your Money
Marketplace
Andover Bank/YourErie.com Golf Pass
Thrifty Thursday
Ask the Professional
Your Wellness Network
Skilled Workforce
Community
Your Events
Destination PA
Live Life Best
Contests
Birthday Shout Out
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Regional News Partners
Closed Captioning
WJET WFXP Mobile Apps
Newsletter sign up
About BestReviews
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Jobs
Skilled Workforce
Work for Us
Find a Job
Post a Job
Search
Please enter a search term.
Mercer County
Horse put down after car collides with buggy in Mercer …
Top Mercer County Headlines
The Hill - PA Politics
Casey returns to the Senate after cancer surgery
Fetterman doing well, ‘on a path to recovery,’ aides …
Shapiro says he would dismiss any pressure to ask …
Democrats win back Pennsylvania House in three special …
Republican who drew Trump’s ire tapped to oversee …
Democrat-turned-independent wins Pennsylvania House …
Summer Lee becomes first Black woman elected to Congress …
Oz passes Fetterman for first time after Pennsylvania …
Fetterman holds edge over Oz after Pennsylvania debate: …
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette endorses Oz, citing Fetterman’s …
View All The Hill - PA Politics
Don't Miss
Tinder’s ‘dating dictionary’ clears flirty confusion
Ruth Carter becomes 1st Black woman to win two Oscars
8 dead after smuggling boats overturn near San Diego
View All News