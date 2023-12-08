Demolition has begun on an overpass bridge along Route 318 in Mercer County after a truck’s bed heavily damaged the structure which carries traffic over busy Interstate 376.

That accident happened Thursday morning when the bed of a roll-off truck lifted while the driver was passing underneath the bridge, causing it to get stuck.

The driver was severely injured and is being treated at an area hospital. The truck was removed, but a piece remained lodged into the bridge.

Two beams in the bridge were sliced through by the truck and a third beam was also damaged.

According to PennDOT, interstate 376 eastbound will remain closed until the removal is complete, which is expected to be within a week.