Mercer County, Pa. (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A driver hit and killed a dog that was in the middle of a northwest Pennsylvania highway.

Pennsylvania State Police were called out to I-79, near mile marker 126 just after the US-62 Mercer/Franklin exit in Lake Township, Mercer County, on Oct. 14 at 6:39 p.m. for reports of a crash.

The driver, a 20-year-old Philadelphia man, was reportedly heading north in the northbound lane of I-79 when he noticed a dog in the middle of the highway in front of his car. The car hit the dog with its front end, causing disabling damage.

The driver was not injured, but the dog was killed in the impact.