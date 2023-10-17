(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A driver and passenger fled the scene of an accident and were later located by police after crashing into a cement barrier.

Pennsylvania State Police in Meadville are investigating a crash that happened on Mill Road on Sunday, Oct. 15 at 1:55 a.m. in Sandy Lake Boro, Mercer County.

The police report states a Jeep Grand Cherokee was heading west on Mill Road near its intersection with SR 173 when the driver reportedly failed to negotiate a curve in the roadway, hitting a cement barrier which disabled the Jeep.

The driver, a 27-year-old Greenville woman, and the passenger, a 30-year-old Greenville man, fled the scene.

They were later located by police. The driver faces charges.

Police report both occupants were not wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash. No injuries were reported.

Browns Towing and the Sandy Lake Volunteer Fire Department assisted Pennsylvania State Police at the scene.