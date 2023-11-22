(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A two-vehicle crash in Mercer County sent five people to the hospital with unknown injuries.

This crash happened just before 8:30 a.m. on Nov. 5 at the intersection of Centertown Road and Filmore Road in Wolf Creek Township.

According to a Nov. 22 police report, a Ford F-250 was traveling west on Gilmore Road when the driver stopped at the intersection at Centerown Road but allegedly entered when it was not safe to do so.

As this happened, a Ford Expedition with six passengers was traveling south on Centertown Road when it struck the other vehicle in the intersection. It was also reported that a stop sign was lying on the ground at the time of the crash.

After the crash, both vehicles came to a stop in the southwest corner of the intersection and sustained heavy damage.

Five of the passengers in the Ford Expedition were transported to a local hospital for treatment while the other passenger had reported possible injuries.

The Ford F-250 driver was not transported and reportedly not injured but was charged with failing to yield the right-of-way with a vehicle approaching/entering the intersection.

Superior EMS, Springfield Township Fire Department and Kristyak’s Towing assisted on the scene.