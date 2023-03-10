(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A vehicle crash involving a horse-drawn buggy led to the animal being put down in Mercer County.

This crash happened around 7 a.m. on March 9 as a horse-drawn buggy and a Honda were traveling east on Cowden Road in Wilmington Township, Mercer County.

According to a Pennsylvania State Police report, the 18-year-old driver of the Honda had an obstructed, frosted windshield, and was exceeding the speed limit, when the car collided with the rear end of the buggy.

The driver of the buggy was thrown from the horse-drawn vehicle and sustained minor injuries. The horse sustained serious injuries and was put down on the scene. The driver of the Honda was not injured.

The New Wilmington Volunteer Fire Department, Noga Ambulance and Minner’s Garage assisted on the scene.