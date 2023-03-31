UPDATE 10:20 a.m. — The westbound lanes of Interstate 80 in Mercer County have reopened to traffic following a multi-vehicle accident earlier on Friday.

A portion of Interstate 80 westbound is closed in Mercer County due to a multiple-vehicle crash Friday morning.

The roadway is closed from the I-80 westbound entrance ramp from Interstate 376 to the Ohio state line. A detour is in place for drivers to use Exit 4B (Route 760/Route18). The roadway is expected to reopen later today.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting 511PA.