(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A Clark Mills man was airlifted after his car struck trees, went airborne and caught fire late Friday night.

At about 10:16 p.m. on May 12, the driver was traveling south near the 1900 block of Perry Highway (SR 19) in Fairview Township, Mercer County, when he allegedly lost control and drove off the shoulder of the roadway into a residential yard.

According to a Pennsylvania State Police report, the vehicle continued through the yard for about 40 yards into a row of pine trees, which then became airborne and hit multiple trees before coming to a final stop. The car then caught fire and the driver was entrapped inside.

A local bystander heard the crash and helped put the flames out with a fire extinguisher before Fredonia Volunteer Fire Department arrived. The driver was then removed from the vehicle and was life-flighted by State Medevac to a Youngstown, Ohio, hospital.

Superior EMS also assisted on the scene. An investigation into the cause of the crash remains ongoing.