Oil City, Pa. (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — An Interstate 80 eastbound rest area near the Ohio border has been closed down due to renovation work, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT).

The Pennsylvania Welcome Center on I-80 eastbound in Mercer County closed on Sept. 1, 2023. Now, the restrooms, parking lot and outdoor rest area have closed as of Oct. 17. The entire facility is set to reopen in January 2025.

Renovations at the I-80 facility will include:

Connecting to the public water and sewer system

New ADA-compliant bathrooms

New roof, shed and air filling station.

Installing new tile and cabinets

Rest stop facilities on I-80 eastbound in Venango County, and Interstate 79 northbound and southbound in Mercer and Crawford counties are still available for travelers to use as needed. The I-79 rest stops in Lawrence County remain closed as renovations wrap up there.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting 511PA.com. Learn about PennDOT’s District 1 project on their website.