At least one person is dead after a series of car crashes on a Pennsylvania interstate.

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation said inclement weather is partially to blame for the crashes on I-80 in Mercer County on Wednesday.

One of those crashes reportedly involved about 10 cars including multiple tractor-trailers that killed one 34-year-old man and injured about six others.

PennDOT is reminding drivers to take all the necessary precautions while driving in the rain and snow.