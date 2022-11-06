(WTAJ) — The biggest jackpot in Powerball history is going to get bigger after no one was able to claim the massive $1.6 billion Powerball Saturday night, but there are a few big winners sold in Pennsylvania.

According to the Pennsylvania State Lottery, two tickets sold matched four of the numbers and the actual Powerball number to win $1,000,000.

Another seven players in Pennsylvania matched four of the numbers and the Powerball to win $50,000. Eight players matched the same with Power play for another $150,000.

Saturday’s winning Powerball numbers were:

Winning Numbers: 28 45 53 56 69

Powerball: 20

Power Play: 3

No jackpot tickets were sold this time around, meaning the next Powerball drawing on Monday, Nov. 7, will be worth an estimated $1.9 billion, the largest pot in Powerball history.

Although the advertised top prize Monday will be an estimated $1.9 billion, that is for winners who receive their winnings through an annuity paid over 29 years. Winners almost always opt for cash, which for Monday night’s drawing will be over an estimated $800 million.

No one has hit all six numbers since Aug. 3, meaning there have now been 40 consecutive draws without a jackpot winner — a testament to how slim the odds are of winning the jackpot: 1 in 292.2 million.

To see how many winners there are from Saturday’s drawing, all worth between $100 to $4, you can click here.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.