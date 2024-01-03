PENNSYLVANIA (WTAJ) — Mysterious notes have been reported all across Pennsylvania and even more people are stepping forward with them.

WTAJ has received several calls, emails and messages from residents who all say they’ve gotten nearly identical notes than the one that was reported last week in Luzerne County and the one found in a Huntingdon County state park.

Jared Moore from Centre County saw last week’s report and reached out. He and his wife also found a note in their brand-new, sealed box of cereal.

“When we opened it up, everything was sealed, but there was this little folded up note I almost missed it,” Moore reported.

Photo taken by Jared Moore in Centre County

People across the Keystone State are all reporting the same thing, cryptic notes. They’ve been reported in cereal boxes, packs of cheese slices and even on hiking trails. While we haven’t been able to verify all the scenarios more and more keep being reported.

“Kind of, not disturbing but interesting I couldn’t figure out why anyone would put something in a kid’s cereal box, cinnamon toast crunch of all things, Moore added.”

“Now when you first look at the note it may just seem like a bunch of gibberish but if you dig a little bit into it you can start to see a little bit about what it’s talking about.”

All of the notes that have been seen so far seem to speak of societies that control corporations and they end with the same message, warning that our greatest enemies are domestic. They also mention several conspiracy theories such as the idea that the British Royal Family is made up of a reptilian species known as the Lizard Kings.

“Some of the letters in there are underlined and so I wrote out all of the underlined words to see if anything came from it but I couldn’t make anything out,” Moore added.

Whilst the notes remain a mystery WTAJ has learned that Pennsylvania lawmakers are aware of them and have been in contact with federal agencies to hopefully find answers.

The Food and Drug Administration is also aware of the notes.

“Figure maybe someone was messing with somebody or trying to get a rise out of somebody so I didn’t see too much in it but, you never know,” Moore said.

Police have added that if you do find a note anywhere you should contact them.