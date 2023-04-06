POTTER COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Multiple crews — over 100 firefighters — battled a three-alarm fire at Hotel Crittenden, a historic hotel built in 1891, in Coudersport Wednesday morning.

Crews were dispatched to the hotel on the 100 block of N. Main Street just after 6:30 a.m. April 5. Star Hose Company #1 said in a Facebook post that there were reports of people trapped in the hotel.

Chief Bryan Phelps of the Coudersport Volunteer Fire Department said 100 to 125 firefighters were called to the scene.

Phelps said the fire was under control and that five people were taken to the emergency room, however, the extent of their injuries is unknown.

The Hotel Crittenden says on its Facebook page that the current hotel was built in 1891 and “the majority of the structure is still original.”

New owners took over in 2014 and have worked to improve the structure “without disturbing the original beauty,” the hotel said. Endeavour News reports that an earlier hotel built on the same site in 1840 was destroyed when fire swept through downtown Coudersport in 1880.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.