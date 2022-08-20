(Erie, PA) – One person is dead following an accident along a busy highway.

The accident happened just before 5:30 p.m. Saturday near the one-mile marker on I-90, which is close to the Ohio border.

According to State Police, the accident happened in the westbound lane. According to reports from the scene, the driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

Traffic was slowed on that portion of the highway in Pennsylvania and Ohio, while officials investigated.

The cause of that accident is under investigation.