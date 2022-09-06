HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — Three Dunkin’ locations in Pennsylvania violated child labor laws involving 39 minors, according to the Department of Labor.

According to a release from the U.S. Department of Labor, a federal investigation found that a Dunkin’ franchisee violated child labor laws when it allowed 14- and 15-year-olds to work outside of permissible hours at three locations in Dauphin and Lebanon counties.

These violations involved a total of 39 minors who worked at the Dunkin’ locations in Hershey, located at 605 Park Ave.; in Hummelstown, located at 233 Hershey Road; and in Palmyra, located at 101 N. Larkspur Drive.

According to the U.S. Labor Department, franchisee Akshar Ashish LLC permitted 14- and 15-year-old employees to:

Work more than three hours a day on a school day

Work past 7 p.m. on a school night

Work more than 18 hours a week during a regular school week

Work more than eight hours on a non-school day

Work past 9 p.m. during summer break

These actions violated the child labor provisions of the Fair Labor Standards Act. Akshar Ashish LLC agreed to enter into an enhanced compliance agreement with the division to ensure future compliance with the Fair Labor Standards Act. As part of the agreement, the employer paid a civil money penalty, totaling $24,332. The employer also agreed to the following:

Conduct child labor training with supervisors and managers

Provide relevant child labor publications to minors, parents and guardians of minors under the age of 16, supervisors and managers

Establish an internal phone number for employees to report anonymous child labor violations

Implement different colored name tags for minors

Place signage and stop stickers on hazardous materials

“Employers who choose to hire young workers have a legal responsibility to know and abide by the federal laws that govern their employment. These obligations include ensuring minors only work during permitted hours, so employment does not interfere with their education, health and well-being,” said Wage and Hour District Director Alfonso Gristina in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania.