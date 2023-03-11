(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com)– Country Fair has announced that they will be selling paper shamrocks across their 72 locations in the tri-state area to benefit the Muscular Dystrophy Association as part of their annual MDA Shamrocks campaign.

The funds raised across the Pennsylvania, Ohio and New York areas from March 10 through March 17 are used to improve the loves of adults and children living with muscular dystrophy, ALS and related neuromuscular diseases through research, care, and advocacy efforts.

Country Fair joins thousands of other retail locations throughout the country. It is the nation’s largest St. Patrick’s Day-themed fundraiser.

Paper Shamrocks can be purchased at check out for $1, $5 or a larger contribution.

According to the release, Country Fair and its customers have raised more than $182,700 to help families living with these diseases since 2020.