(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Price increases are coming to Pennsylvanians starting in August 2023.

According to a release, the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission (PUC) approved a joint settlement on Thursday for National Fuel that increases annual base rate delivery revenues — the costs of operating their utility pipeline distribution system — by $23 million.

The base rate hike will take effect Aug. 1 and will increase the monthly bill for residential customers using 84 hundred cubic feet (ccf) per month by $7, from $99.93 to $106.77, or about 6.8% (based upon gas cost rates at the time of filing).

In addition, the settlement includes enhancements to National Fuel’s customer assistance and universal service programs, including:

• Increased annual funding to the Low-Income Usage Reduction Program (LIURP). LIURP offers weatherization assistance for customers who meet income and consumption requirements.

• Increased Company annual contribution to the Neighbor for Neighbor (NFN) hardship program.

National Fuel said they will help any customer having difficulty paying bills and who meet one of the following criteria: at least 55 years old, a veteran, disabled, have a certified medical condition, receiving unemployment benefits or whose household income falls below 200% of the federal poverty guidelines.

The release states delivery rates have not increased since 2007, but additional revenues are now needed due to rising operating costs and investments in the system, including the acceleration of its pipeline safety and modernization program.

Across northwest Pennsylvania, National Fuel maintains 4,850 miles of utility pipelines and facilities and provides gas service to approximately 214,000 residential, commercial and industrial customers.

The PUC also approved the implementation of a 5-year pilot Weather Normalization Adjustment (WNA) to stabilize customer bills and protect ratepayers and National Fuel from changes in weather trends.

The WNA is a billing adjustment to make gas bills more predictable during periods of warmer or colder than normal temperatures and will only apply to customer bills issued for the period of October through May during each year of the pilot.

How it works:

If the weather is more than 3% colder than normal, customers will see a WNA credit on their bill.

If the weather is more than 3% warmer than normal, customers will see a WNA charge on their bill.

In months where the weather is within 3% of normal, bills will not have a WNA adjustment.

Customers will begin to see WNA charges on bills that arrive on or after Oct. 1, 2023.

More information on the rate increase and billing adjustment can be found on the company’s website.