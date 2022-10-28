If you’re a National Fuel customer you could soon be paying more to heat your home.

If a rate increase is approved by the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission (PUC), it would be the first of its kind in 15 years.

Families also have the opportunity to apply for assistance through a federal program.

National Fuel Gas has requested from the PUC to increase its annual delivery rate for Pennsylvania customers.

“If that’s approved in full by the PUC, the average customer would be paying around $110 per month on their total bill,” said Brian Welsch, assistant vice president, National Fuel Gas.

If approved, the rate hike would go into affect August 1, 2023. This will be the first raise of its kind for National Fuel since 2007.

“Unfortunately, where we sit today, and we’ve seen some inflationary pressures on our costs, so in order to maintain a safe and reliable system we need to make sure that we increase and adjust rates accordingly,” said Welsch.

The rate National Fuel charges to recover the gas supply costs will decrease by $2.29 per month and go into affect next Tuesday, Nov. 1.

Come Nov. 1, LIHEAP will be available for families in need in preparation for the winter months.

The Pennsylvania Department of Human Resources (DHS) said in a statement on who is eligible for LIHEAP, in part, “LIHEAP is available for households making at or below 150% of the Federal Poverty Limit and aid is available through cash or crisis grants, and we will publicize information on the benefit amounts closer to next week when the season opens.”