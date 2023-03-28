Federal officials are warning that a Russian-backed group of hackers is actively targeting US healthcare systems. (Getty)

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) – New funding will go towards improving long-term quality healthcare services across the commonwealth.

According to a release, the Pennsylvania Department of Health announced on Tuesday that multiple long-term care facilities in the state will receive a portion of $14.2 million in federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) funding to help sustain quality care.

“We are excited to be able to continue our support of the facilities across the Commonwealth that care for our families and friends,” said Acting Secretary of Health Dr. Debra Bogen. “These funds will help the facilities improve workforce development, staff retention, and infrastructure that supports infection prevention control and emergency preparedness, and more. All of that leads to better care for residents.”

The recipients for the northwest Pennsylvania region are below:

Erie County grant recipients

Manchester Commons of Presbyterian Senior Care – $160,000

Nightingale Life Center – $104,000

Nightingale Nursing and Rehab Center – $278,000

Pleasant Ridge Manor – West – $34,879

Springhill Senior Living Community – $20,500

Crawford County grant recipients

Rolling Fields, Inc. – $300,000

Warren County grant recipients

Rouse – Warren County Home – $298,500