MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — Nearly $200 million was claimed over the month of May by scratch-off winners, the Pennsylvania Lottery announced.

Winners managed to win and claim $199,746,534 in prizes for the month, including one top prize of $3 million that was shared by two players. Two top prizes of $1 million were also claimed in May.

The retailer earned a $10,000 bonus for selling the $3 million-winning ticket, and two retailers each earned a $5,000 bonus for selling the winning Scratch-Off tickets worth $1 million. They are:

Shaler Shop ‘n Save, 1620 Babcock Boulevard, Pittsburgh, Allegheny County ($10,000 bonus);

American Natural, 1001 Maple Drive, Charleroi, Washington County ($5,000 bonus); and

SHOP ‘n SAVE, 1910 Dailey Avenue, Latrobe, Westmoreland County ($5,000 bonus).

Across Pennsylvania, other big prizes claimed during May included:

Three prizes of $500,000;

One prize of $300,000;

One prize of $250,000;

Three prizes of $200,000;

Two prizes of $150,000; and

Twelve prizes of $100,000.

The monthly winner list is posted in the Winners section of palottery.com. Not included on that list are the many Scratch-Off players who won prizes of less than $1,000.