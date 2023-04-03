HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — Hershey’s Chocolate World has announced what will be replacing their Hershey’s Great Chocolate Factory Mystery in 4D attraction, which closed back in Sept. 2022.

The new attraction, called Hershey’s Great Candy Expedition, will be the first fully immersive, interactive experience of its kind in North America, according to Chocolate World, using all five senses. The attraction is slated to open on Friday, May 19.

“We are proud to bring fans a new experience unlike any other attraction of its kind in North America,” said Suzanne Jones, Vice President of The Hershey Experience. “‘Hershey’s Great Candy Expedition’ combines the nostalgia of train-style travel, the story of Hershey’s beloved candy brands, and cutting-edge technology into a brand-new family-friendly experience for all ages to mark Hershey’s Chocolate World’s 50th anniversary year!”

Credit: Hershey’s Chocolate World

Guests will be able to experience an exploration of colorful candy worlds inspired by Hershey’s brands including Hershey’s, Reese’s, Jolly Rancher, Kit Kat, Twizzlers, Almond Joy, and Mounds. Guests will engage with new characters, like Ginny the Sweets Expedition Co. Engineer, along the way through 270-degree 4K projection mapping, and best-in-class special effects.

This 30-minute adventure will take guests through three main areas, beginning at the Chocolate World Train Station, which is inspired by Milton Hershey himself. When it’s time to head to the official Sweets Expedition Co. Platform 73, guests will be immersed in the time-period-specific sights, locomotive sounds, and realistic experiential lighting as they step onto the Hersheyland Express.

Then, once seated inside the theater, guests will be surrounded by projection-mapped screens that will whisk them away to colorful and sweet spots and special effects. To get from one candy-filled world to the next, guests will be able to collectively control each of the train’s destinations by voting using light-up buttons on their armrests.

More information about the attraction can be found here.

Hershey’s Chocolate World is celebrating 50 years of sweet fun, offering limited edition experiences throughout 2023.